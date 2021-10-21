CLEARFIELD – The annual Clearfield Halloween parade will be held Oct. 26 at the Clearfield Driving Park.

Hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC), the parade will step off at 7 p.m. Lineup will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Story Tales and Animal Tails,” according to CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.

“We hope costumes encompass a wide variety of different characters from any story tales and animals,” says Wagner.

There will also be a pet category sponsored by Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic and Waggin’ Trains/In-Home Pet Sitters of Central PA.

There is neither any cost nor registration required to participate in the parade. Participants should meet at the end of Stadium Drive between the grandstand and Weaver Street by 6:30 p.m.

CRC volunteers, along with Clearfield Key Club students, will organize the lineup. The parade will proceed up Stadium Drive around the Grove area, then continue right onto Park Drive and left onto McBride Street.

From there, it will proceed left onto Paddock Drive, then left onto Park Drive before turning right back onto Stadium Drive.

A pumpkin-decorating contest will also be held. Children, 12 years and younger, are invited to decorate pumpkins and enter them into competition near the judge’s stand. Cash prizes will be awarded in two age categories: 6 years and younger and 7-12 years.

The CRC thanks everyone who made the parade possible, including: Clearfield Borough Council, Clearfield Borough police, Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, Clearfield Fire Police, Clearfield EMS, Clearfield Fair and Park Board, Tim Winters, wOKw, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High marching bands, Clearfield Area School District Key Club members, CRC volunteers and parade sponsor, Mountain Extreme Powersports.