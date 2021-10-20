<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Highlights of this day in history: 'Saturday Night Massacre' takes place during Watergate scandal; Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to Philippines; Jacqueline Kennedy weds Aristotle Onassis; Three Lynyrd Skynyrd members die in plane crash.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:video {"id":470128} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-video"><video controls src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/vid616fd6d42a680441046965.mp4"><\/video><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:video -->