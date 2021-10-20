HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2021.

From July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl. Troopers also seized 71 pounds of methamphetamines. Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 312.92 lbs. $6,884,240 Crack Cocaine 2.18 lbs. $34,880 Heroin 9.9 lbs. $336,600 Fentanyl 175.88 lbs. $2,814,080 LSD 125 doses $2,500 Marijuana THC – Liquid 787.52 pints $5,276,384 Marijuana THC – Solid 15.08 lbs. $75,400 Marijuana Plants 507 plants $83,655 Processed Marijuana 1,570.97 lbs. $4,712,910 Methamphetamines 71.05 lbs. $710,500 MDMA – Ecstasy .75 lbs. $2,475 MDMA – Pills 738 pills $11,070 Other Narcotics 11.82 lbs. $23,640 Other Narcotics (Pills) 163,695 pills $4,092,375 Total Value $25,060,709