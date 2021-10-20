CLEARFIELD – Residents Mark and Kimberly Folmer addressed the Lawrence Township board of supervisors Tuesday night about an issue with their well.

They reported that the run-off from the digging that is going on above their house for the future dog park is affecting their well water.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner assured the Folmer’s that he would personally check into the issue, and if the township can re-route the drainage, they’ll do their best.

Police Chief Doug Clark requested to be able to order a dash cam and a license plate reader for the new police car that should be ready by January of 2022.

He also inquired about getting bids for more masks, tasers and guns for the police department with the allocated COVID funds.

Bids were also opened from Bucktail Excavators, Hawbaker and Woodland Equipment for winter road materials, such as anti-skid and limestone. The township voted to go with Bucktail Excavators.

Work on Palmer and Patton streets and Kerr Avenue will start Monday for stormwater mitigation. Plans are to resurface these roads next spring.

The township supervisors also voted to advertise to hire a part-time position for the road crew.