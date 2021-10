Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1928 in Monroe Township; daughter of the late S. Guy and Jessie Servey Magness Thompson. On November 2, 1949, she married Ardelle D. Delp, who preceded her in death on September 8, 2017. […]

