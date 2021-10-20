CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Municipal Authority reported Tuesday that it’s put together the necessary water quality data from the Montgomery Run Reservoir, and is preparing the pilot study protocol that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requires for updating the Montgomery Dam to a membrane filtration system.

The protocol will be submitted to the DEP for review and approval. The study will begin in February of 2022.

Manager John Williams reported that there were two incidents that were quickly corrected over this past weekend. Saturday morning the force main (lift station #1) behind CVS broke.

The CMA worked diligently and well into the night to fix the situation but had to call on a contractor for assistance to further help with digging. The issue was fixed by Sunday morning.

Williams further reported that on Sunday evening, there was a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate-80 that led to the truck almost landing in Moose Creek.

CMA briefly paused the plant operations at Moose Creek, checked the water and sent it out to be tested just to make sure. All was good and the plant resumed operations. Residents were not affected by either incident.

Williams also proposed for CMA board members to revisit their theft of service protocols at a future meeting yet to be determined.