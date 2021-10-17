Clearfield- Step back in time into a beautiful Victorian turret overlooking the Susquehanna River that is locally known as the DellAntonio House.

Built in 1880, inside you will find many nuances reflective of Victorian home charm as well as numerous modern updates.

On the first floor you are greeted with a marble foyer, a grand rotunda dining room with the original wood fireplace, beautiful chandelier, ceiling medallion and pocket doors leading into the kitchen.

In the kitchen you will find plenty of workspace with a modern 6 burner gas cook top island, stainless steel appliances and abundant cherry finish cabinetry.

The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, one with a clawfoot soaking tub, and a laundry room.

Through out the home you will find hardwood floors, elegant victorian wallpaper and woodwork with 12 rooms in all.

Other features include a garage, central air, second floor laundry, spacious back yard with a storage shed and a cozy front porch to unwind and catch views of the river.

Located at 522 S. 2nd St., just outside the downtown quadrant in Clearfield Borough, you are within walking distance to restaurants and shops, Upper and Lower Witmer Parks, the river walk and River’s Landing.

The home is also a short bike ride to the start of Rails to Trails on Chester St. It is listed for $199,900 through Amon Shimmel & Walsh Realtors by Kim Kovall. Watch the video tour here.