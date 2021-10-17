CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior Senior High School Key Club Student Athletes participated in Fall Officials’ Appreciation Week.

These students recognized the countless efforts by PIAA officials who devote their time and efforts with interscholastic athletics.

During the week of Oct. 3-9, Key Club Members wrote thank-you cards to their respective fall sport(s) PIAA official such as: boys’ and girls’ soccer (all levels), boys’ and girls’ cross-country and football (all levels).

Not only did these members thank their officials, but also created and personally developed treat bags for the officials for their respective athletic contest.

Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to offer service, build character and develop leadership.

Key Club members around the world are learning how to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism.

In partnership with their local Kiwanis club, high school students are making a positive impact as they serve others in their schools and communities. Key Club.