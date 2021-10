Curwensville- The Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus will once again host the annual Home for the Holidays Wine Walk.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning at St. Timothy’s Social Hall.

A raffle will also be held with a chance at winning $500 in cash.

Advance tickets are $20 and are available for online ordering HERE or at participating Curwensville merchants. Tickets sold at the door will be $25.

You must be 21 years of age to participate.