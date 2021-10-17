CLEARFIELD – Students in the Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) are assigned different positions in the Diesel shop weekly.

Students are experiencing the many different positions you can hold in an actual Diesel Mechanic shop. In photo is Jarrett Zattoni of Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, who was assigned the tool room attendant position for the week.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students in the Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair program, visit at www.ccctc.edu.