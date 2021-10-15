CLEARFIELD – Resident Marv Smith encouraged Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday to consider paving other blocks of Ogden Avenue, particularly around Sixth to Eighth Street.

According to Smith, some parts of these streets haven’t been paved in 50 years. Resident Lori Polito also stood with Smith on the subject of paving.

She noted that an alley near her residence is slowly eroding to the point that actual bricks are coming to the surface of the road.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott assured both residents that she will pass this information onto the Street Department.

Smith also passed a folder to the council that contained suggestions for next year’s 9/11 Memorial service. He said that the portion of the service that started in Lower Witmer Park this year was very good, but the rest of the service at the courthouse could have been better.

Next week and the following week, borough residents are advised that Front Street, including some of the aprons of side streets, will be paved. Traffic will be more hectic than it has been with the project.

Snow removal proposals were opened, one from Bowman Masonry and another from BJOE. Stott explained that the Street Department does handle the snow removal for the borough, but it is good to have the proposals on hand just in case these companies’ services are needed.

Council also approved a recommendation to review the ordinance and fees for mechanical devices in the borough. Mechanical devices are considered pool tables, jukeboxes, as well as pinball machines.

According to Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell, the mechanical device ordinance is applicable to the skill machines that have been popping up in the borough as of late.

Council member Steve Livergood mentioned that some borough businesses counted on revenue from the skills machines to help keep the businesses afloat during the pandemic.