Helen Louise Evans, 90, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Mayport, PA, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born on December 14, 1930, to the late Russell T. and Grace Mabel (Shick) Snyder in Mayport. She graduated from the Redbank School District with the class of 1948. Helen married John P. Kells […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-louise-evans/