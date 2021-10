Edward Kelsey Elling, 69, of Mahaffey, peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Pittsburgh. He was born October 28, 1951 to Edward E. and Louise (Campbell) Elling in Punxsutawney. Ed was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He was currently serving as a Bell Township Supervisor. Ed wore many hats in his employment, he was a mechanic, drove […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edward-kelsey-elling/