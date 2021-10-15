With winter rearing its ugly head, those of us who love to grill are in dire straits. We don’t have much time left to fire up the grill in the backyard. However, that doesn’t mean we have to give up on grilling for the next few months. It isn’t exactly the same, but you can still enjoy the process of grilling from the warmth of your own home if you know what to do. Here, we give you a few tips for grilling indoors during the cold so that you don’t have to put away your tongs for winter.

Prepare Thoroughly Before Starting

Backyard grilling out in the sunshine can feel leisurely, but grilling indoors can feel a little different. You want to make sure you fully prepare before you turn up the heat to reduce the time it takes for everything to finish on the grill pan. Make sure your rubs or marinades are in place, preheat your oven, and oil your pan and give it time to warm up.

Use the Right Pan

If you want anything like a traditional grilling experience, you need to use the right kind of pan. Go for a true cast-iron grill pan that has the lines you need to make those all-important grill marks. Cast iron also conducts and holds heat extremely well, allowing for the intense heat you need to get a good char and the right flavor.

Plan for the Smoke

Smoke isn’t as much of an issue outside, but a useful tip for grilling indoors is to make sure you know how you’ll handle the smoke you create. You’ll want to make sure you don’t use too much oil or slop on the sauce, as both of those things can create a lot of excess smoke. Either open a nearby window or use a hood fan to gather up the smoke and whisk it away from your house’s fire alarm.

Leave Your Food Alone

This is good to know whether you’re grilling inside or outside: you shouldn’t play with your food once you put it on the grill. A lot of amateur grillers like to constantly move their food around to check it from all angles. All this does is make the food cook unevenly.

Stick to Smaller Fare

When you switch to grilling inside, it’s not a good time to throw a whole chicken or rack of ribs on your grill pan. The larger your food is, the more important it is to have the ability to cover it completely. For the best results when grilling indoors, stick to smaller grill items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, fish, and smaller cuts of steak.