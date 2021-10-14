CLEARFIELD – St. Francis School recently held its first-ever “Francis’ Favorite Pets” contest to celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

In addition to voting for their favorite pets, students also brought in items and monetary donations for the Clearfield County SPCA.

The school was pleased to present these pet supplies, along with a donation of $516, to Melissa Rose from the SPCA.

Pictured with the donations are the winners of the pets contest Ethan and Emma Vezza (with Honey, favorite unique pet), Melanie Rose of the SPCA, Kade Sipes (with Riggs, favorite dog) and Joe Kelly (with Luna Mae, favorite cat).