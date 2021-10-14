CLEARFIELD – A Coalport man could spend up to seven years in state prison for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.

Kenneth Elroy Glass, 72, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Monday to misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault related to three incidents during which the summer of 2016.

His attorney, Phillip Robertson noted that Glass was retried and had no prior criminal record. He presented several people who spoke about Glass’s volunteer activities including helping at a local auction house. They referred to him as a “good man”.

The mother of the victim had a different opinion when she addressed the court.

She commented that Glass uses his volunteer work as a way to get access to girls because her daughter was assaulted at that auction house.

Since these incidents, her daughter has moved to Texas to avoid running into Glass and his family. She asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to give Glass the maximum sentence.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers stated that he felt an appropriate sentence would be incarceration followed by a long period of probation. It was noted that Glass was evaluated, and was determined not to be a sexually violent predator.

Ammerman stated that he had read a letter written by the victim saying how these incidents had impacted her and commented that this will continue to affect her, the rest of her life.

When some of the friends and family of Glass shook their heads at this, Ammerman said “shake your heads all you want. He pleaded guilty.”

Ammerman sentenced Glass to a total of six months to seven years in state prison. Glass was ordered to complete sex offender counseling and have no contact with females under the age of 18.

He must also register with law enforcement under Megan’s Law.

Robertson immediately made an oral motion for bail pending an appeal on the sentence, but Ammerman did not accept it, telling him to file a written motion.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, during the first incident Glass repeatedly touched and rubbed the victim’s upper leg during a trip to an auto auction.

The second assault happened at the auction house where Glass stood behind the victim, put both his arms around her, touched her breasts and squeezed them.

The last occurred in a vehicle while on route to Clearfield from Coalport. This time he put his hand in the victim’s shorts and touched her private area over her underwear, according to the report.