State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about the theft of vehicle parts Sept. 25 on McCartney Road in Jordan Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took four Wrangler tires belonging to the victim that were on top of a trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred Aug. 25-26 on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township. During the incident, a 42-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly damaged a motel room. Damage is estimated at $1,317.50.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred Oct. 4 on Hemlock Street in Woodward Township. According to state police, a sump pump and additional items, which belonged to a Ramey woman, were damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of identity theft that occurred Oct. 4 on Irvin Street in Irvona Borough. During the incident, an Irvona woman was the victim of an unemployment scam. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft by deception Oct. 1 on Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly scammed the victim out of $3,320 from receiving fraudulent text messages and checks.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug 18 on the Woodland – Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Curwensville woman was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of public drunkenness Sept. 30 on the Drane Highway in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 41-year-old Osceola Mills man was lying in the middle of the roadway and allegedly found to be heavily intoxicated. He was charged for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report of an alleged assault Sept 7 on Laurel Run Road in Pike Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of identity theft Oct. 1 on Egypt Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly filed an unemployment claim under the victim’s name.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Sept. 4 in the area of Bloomington Avenue Extension and Hanes Road in Pike Township. During the incident, a 21-year-old Bigler woman was allegedly found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending.
- State police reported a drug violation Sept. 27 at Tomorrow’s Hope in Beccaria Township. During the incident, a 34-year-old Johnstown man was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of identity theft Oct. 6 on Pleasant Valley Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, the victim received unemployment benefits, which they didn’t apply for. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of identity theft Oct. 5 on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of identity theft that occurred July 11 on North Fourth Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s personal information to file an unemployment claim. They were advised by their employer, then contacted state police and also filed a report with the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation Oct. 9 on Turnpike Avenue in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, officers conducted a search of a 39-year-old West Decatur man’s vehicle and allegedly discovered a controlled substance. Charges were filed through the district court.