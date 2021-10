Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Michael G. Beish Bench Warrant Ralph C. Best Bench Warrant Robert I. Brewer Jr. Bench Warrant Ronald A. Brink Bench Warrant Roger M. Cantara Bench Warrant Christian R. Confer Bench Warrant Jason A. Cunningham Bench Warrant Lynze A. Daniel Bench Warrant John N. Delozier Jr. Bench Warrant Robert A. Dixon Jr. Bench Warrant Lee Ann Donnelly Bench Warrant Amanda R. Duttry Bench Warrant Nicholas J. Everett Bench Warrant Donald W. Gearhart Jr. Bench Warrant Alan W. George Bench Warrant Shawn R. Gillen Bench Warrant Jordan E. Graham Bench Warrant Torr T. Gray Bench Warrant Richard W. Guthrie Bench Warrant Amy M. Hall Bench Warrant Elliot M. Henry Bench Warrant Lavond Hill Bench Warrant Ryan K. Hodges Bench Warrant Mark D. Hoyt Bench Warrant Kayla M. Huff Bench Warrant Russell G. Hurley Jr. Bench Warrant Andrew M. Kalgren Bench Warrant Nathan B. Kapp Bench Warrant Roy M. J. Kauffman Bench Warrant Terry L. Kelly Bench Warrant Joseph P. Lonjin Bench Warrant Patrick Luby Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Lucas Bench Warrant Terry L. Lucas Bench Warrant Thomas M. Lumadue Bench Warrant Kenneth S. Matthews Bench Warrant Joseph D. McCoy Bench Warrant Alyssa J. McGarry Bench Warrant Kevin J. Miller Bench Warrant Dayton V. Nixon Jr. Bench Warrant William H. Pierce Bench Warrant Michael J. Poling Jr. Bench Warrant Holly J. Raab Bench Warrant Joseph G. Sabatose Bench Warrant Sebastian C. Salter Bench Warrant Daniel W. Shawley Bench Warrant Gregory A. Smeal Bench Warrant Darren E. Smith Bench Warrant Daniel L. Spuck Bench Warrant John C. Steiner Bench Warrant Christopher R. Stewart Bench Warrant Jennah M. Stimer Bench Warrant Michael A. Stokes Bench Warrant Dominique R. Stoutdt Bench Warrant Zoltan Szabo Bench Warrant Mandy L. Wisor Bench Warrant