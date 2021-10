Richard P. Thwing, age 87, formerly of Old Portage Road, Emporium, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. He was born July, 3, 1934 in Willoughby, OH, the son of the late Perry and Ilda (Buchner) Thwing. Dick was a veteran of the United States Army having served as a Military Policeman. On June 4, 1958 in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-p-thwing/