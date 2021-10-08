Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI occurred Oct. 6 on 19th Street in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 55-year-old Clearfield man was suspected of driving his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was placed under arrest, at which time a search allegedly turned up brass knuckles. He ultimately refused a legal blood draw, police say, and was released to a sober person. Charges were filed through the district court as a result of the incident.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Oct. 6 in the area of Mill Road and Stadium Drive in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 35-year-old Clearfield man consented for police to search his vehicle, which allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia. Police say he also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and admitted to having used crystal methamphetamine earlier in the day. Field sobriety testing confirmed he was impaired and he was subsequently taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Sept. 16 at the Best Travel Inn, in Lawrence Township. During a drug interdiction detail with the county’s Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, 51-year-old Robert Bell Jr. of West Decatur was located and it was discovered that he had active warrants. He was also allegedly in possession of a scale and a large amount of crystal meth, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Bell was housed in Centre County Jail by Centre County Probation and Sheriff’s Office. Charges were filed for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Oct. 7 on the Clearfield – Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, police obtained consent to search and a 22-year-old Curwensville woman was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A field sobriety test was also conducted and she was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Laboratory results are currently pending at this time.