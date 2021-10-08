LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – A Clearfield man is facing drug-related charges after leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit Thursday night.

Dennis C. Glace, 49, is charged by Lawrence Township police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing and eluding officers.

He’s also charged with recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses.

According to a department-issued news release, police attempted a traffic stop on Glace’s motorcycle in the area of state Route 879 and Industrial Park Road in Lawrence Township.

Glace, however, failed to stop, leading officers on a 13.75-mile pursuit that reportedly reached speeds over 80 miles per hour. The pursuit ended near Gerard Grange Cemetery.

There, he crashed his motorcycle in a yard and a short foot pursuit ensued. An officer deployed a taser and though police say Glace continued to resist, he was eventually taken into custody.

Glace was allegedly found in possession of approximately half-pound of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and other controlled substances.

Glace’s motorcycle was towed from the scene and he was lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.