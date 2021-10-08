HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 262 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Sept. 30, bringing the county-wide total to over 10,400 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 10,438 total cases since March of 2020 and 184 deaths.

Of those cases, 7,554 were reportedly confirmed and 2,884 were probable. County-wide, 25,763 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,469,847 total cases since March of 2020 and 29,907 deaths, but 90 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – 30 is 9.1 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.