Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.65/gallon, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18/gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Oct. 4, 2020: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Oct. 4, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Oct. 4, 2018: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

Oct. 4, 2017: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

Oct. 4, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

Oct. 4, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Oct. 4, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Oct. 4, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

Oct. 4, 2012: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

Oct. 4, 2011: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.32/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.32/g.

Hagerstown – $3.07/g, up 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

York – $3.36/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”

