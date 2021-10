Gilbert L. “Gom” Bowser, 70, of Punxsutawney, peacefully passed away at his home, Sunday October 3, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born August 27, 1951 to Emma (Harris) Bowser in Punxsutawney. Gom was a 1969 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He retired after 35 years from Kriebel Well Services as a field production supervisor. Gom […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gilbert-l-gom-bowser/