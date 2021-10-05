CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars following a domestic incident.

Dennis S. Fenton, 40, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and related offenses.

According to a department-issued news release, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at 9:44 p.m. Oct. 3 at a Barn Road residence.

The male suspect, Fenton, fled while the female victim was on the phone with 911. He had allegedly put his hands on her neck, which left marks, and made threats with a firearm.

He was taken into custody by Clearfield Borough police officers without further incident and arraigned Monday morning by Magisterial District Judge James Glass.

Fenton is incarcerated in county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 during centralized court.