CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police successfully carried out two separate drug busts recently.

According to Police Chief Vincent McGinnis, on Sept. 23, officers executed a search warrant in the 500-block of East Market Street.

Police seized suspected methamphetamine, cash and other suspected drugs and paraphernalia.

The investigation is continuing at this time with charges pending further drug analysis at the Erie Regional Crime Laboratory.

Then, McGinnis said, on Oct. 1, officers executed another search warrant at a North Third Street address.

As a result, officers seized a large amount of suspected marijuana and cash, as well as two stolen firearms and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is also continuing at this time with charges currently pending.