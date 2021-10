The Clarion Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the Board of Directors approved a Special Bonus Dividend in the amount of $350,000 to be paid out to members at the end of the year. The amount each member receives is based upon the relationship they had with the Credit Union throughout the 2021 year. This year’s bonus marks the […]

