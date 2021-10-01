CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Choral Society will rehearse Monday evenings, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Oct. 4.

The Clearfield Choral Society Christmas Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 19. All rehearsals and the concert will take place at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.

For rehearsals and the concert, members of the choir must be masked. Anyone age 16 and older is welcome to be part of this ensemble.

Online registration is preferred, and can be completed online by visiting ClearfieldChoralSociety.org.

Registration can also be completed in person at the first rehearsal on Oct. 4, 2021. At the first rehearsal, singers are expected to pay their $30 registration fee and pick up their music.

For more information, call 814-765-4474, visit www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org, or find Clearfield Choral Society on Facebook.