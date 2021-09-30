CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is in search of poll workers in multiple election precincts. These include:

Burnside Borough

Chest Township

Woodward Township – Second Precinct

You must reside in these precincts to be able to work.

Also, due to the lack of poll workers, Coalport Borough will be voting at the Beccaria Township – First Precinct, St. Basils Hall, for the upcoming Nov. 2, 2021 Municipal Election.

If Election staff members are unable to find workers in these locations, you may be forced to vote in another location.

Please call the election office (ASAP) if interested at 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053.