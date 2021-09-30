Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a report of a person prowling around a Spruce Grove Ln. residence during early morning hours. Police searched the area with negative results.

Police responded to a report of an altercation at a Cemetery Rd. residence. Police arrived and deescalated the persons. No physical altercation had occurred.

Police and Fire Crews responded to a report of a male being trapped in an elevator at a Leavy Ave. address. First Responders arrived on scene and managed to free the male from the elevator.

Police responded to a report of an altercation occurring on the sidewalk of W 1st Ave. Police arrived and found that nothing physical had occurred. Police advised the parties to separate.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of S 2nd St. Police arrived and located the female. The female was found to be just walking in the area.

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated a burglary that occurred on the Kylertown- Drifting Hwy. Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked sliding glass door and proceeded to remove various firearms and ammunition valued at over $2000. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police responded to a single vehicle crash on Decatur Hill St. Upon investigation it was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Charges to be filed.

State police are investigating several incidents of welfare fraud where victim(s) personal information were used to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief at the Masonic Lodge #515 in Osceola Mills. The victim reported that unknown person(s) caused damage to a sidewalk rail and concrete. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on Dillon Rd. in Beccaria Twp. Unknown person(s) damaged a latch and trim on a shed. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police responded to a verbal altercation between a known male and female in Bradford Twp. The male instigated the altercation and was cited for harassment.

State police are investigating an incident of theft by deception. Unknown individuals gained access to a STEP card and make two unauthorized food purchase. The investigation continues.

State police are investigating a suspected burglary on Post Office Rd. in Bradford Twp. Unknown actor(s) used force to gain entry to the victim’s residence before fleeing in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on Gertrude St. in Chester Hill Borough. A witness observed to juveniles throwing rocks through windows of a 54 year old female victim’s residence while she slept The two juvenile were identified and admitted committing the acts when questions. Criminal mischief charges are to be filed through the Juvenile Probation Office. Damage is estimated at $5,412.00.