DUBOIS – A mobile exhibit on display in the Penn State DuBois Library this semester tells the story of Penn State athletes who served the United States during World War I.

Titled “Field to Front, this mobile display was created by the team at the Penn State All-Sports Museum at University Park, and will be open to the public in the campus library for the entire fall semester.

During the course of World War I, 2,155 Penn State students, faculty, and alumni entered the military. Of these, 73 lost their lives with the majority falling due to enemy action.

Among the over 200 former varsity lettermen who served, seven were killed in combat while an eighth was lost in a training accident shortly after the end of the war. Field to Front recognizes the service and sacrifice of these individuals.

The mission of the Penn State All-Sports Museum is to honor the achievements of the men and women who have built the proud tradition of Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics through the preservation and promotion of their legacy for the education and benefit of the community.

For more information on the display at Penn State DuBois, contact Michele at 814-375-4756 or mlt108@psu.edu.