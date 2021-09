William Chester Pyles, 73, of Albion, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1948, in Markton, a son of the late William Chester Pyles and Violet Faye (Burkett) Pyles. Mr. Pyles was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War with […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-chester-pyles/