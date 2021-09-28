Pennsylvania gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.33/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.96/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.65/gallon, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Sept. 27, 2020: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Sept. 27, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

Sept. 27, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Sept. 27, 2017: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

Sept. 27, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

Sept. 27, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Sept. 27, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Sept. 27, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Sept. 27, 2012: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

Sept. 27, 2011: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.31/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.31/g.

Hagerstown – $2.97/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

York – $3.35/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.35/g.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline.

“While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.