CLEARFIELD – A Munson man pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court to his part in a stabbing incident in September of 2020 in Lawrence Township.

Joshua R. Neptune, 31, currently an inmate of state prison, was sentenced to serve an additional nine months to three years in state prison for felony counts of flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension and misdemeanor drug charges by Judge Paul E. Cherry.

Neptune was with Alen Edward Erskine, 39, and Lacey Dawn Hinks, 29, at a storage facility on Sept. 18, 2020 when Hinks allegedly stabbed the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to police that Hinks had stabbed him after he approached her at the business where the trio was getting into one of the storage units.

He said she had been using his credit card and he wanted to talk to her about getting it back. She reportedly “charged” him with a four-inch-long blade in her hand.

The victim backed away and asked if she was going to stab him and she responded “yes I (expletive) am!” She then allegedly slashed his forearm twice.

The victim responded by throwing a rock in her direction. She went to the vehicle she and the two men were traveling in and tried to get Erskine and Neptune to fight the victim.

As she approached the victim again, he threw another rock at her which broke through the back window of the vehicle. He kept throwing rocks at her as he backed away from her.

The three got into the vehicle and drove away. Immediately, the victim called police.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s account of the incident.

Eventually police located the vehicle, which was towed and searched with the consent of the owner.

They found the knife, drug paraphernalia, suspected amphetamine and other drugs in various pieces of luggage in the car.

In the surveillance video from the storage facility, Neptune and Erskine can be seen loading the luggage into the vehicle.

Erskine also pleaded guilty in this case in August and was sentenced to 21 to 42 months in state prison and one to two years more for a probation violation.

Hinks has signed a plea agreement and has not yet been scheduled for sentencing.

In a second case, Neptune pleaded guilty to misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For this, he was given a concurrent state sentence of nine months to two years in state prison.