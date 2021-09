Kenneth A. Jefferson, 68, of Glen Campbell, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born in Punxsutawney, on July 21, 1953, a son of the late Anastasia (Peles) Jefferson. He graduated from Purchase Line High School, and later worked for many years as a carpenter. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, golfing, and collecting guns. He was a member […]

