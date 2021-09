Harry M. Beck, 80, of Austin, PA, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois. Harry was born on July 16, 1941, to the late Clarence and Helen (McGranor) Beck in Reynoldsville, PA. He attended Reynoldsville High School. Harry married Mary Elizabeth Heitzenrater on July 12, 1969, in Rockton, PA; Mary precedes him in death. […]

