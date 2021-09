Dorothy Marie Jacobs, 85, of Brockway, passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by her loved ones who will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. A daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Horn) Jacobs, she was born on April 16, 1936, in Rockton, PA. Dorothy worked at Brockway Glass for almost 30 years. She was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dorothy-marie-jacobs/