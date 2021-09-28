BRADFORD — The Clearfield Bison Junior made the long trek to Bradford on Monday and held on for a 40-34 victory to pick up their first win of the season after three losses.

Sophomore quarterback Will Domico had a big day as he threw for two touchdowns, ran for three scores, and added two 2-point conversions. Overall he finished 12 for 16 passing for 210 yards.

Cayden Bell and Braedon Firanski were on the receiving ends of those Domico TD passes. Bell also ran for 70 yards on just eight carries.

Caleb Wilt was the leading rusher for the Bison with his 81 yards on 15 carries.

The leading receiver for the Bison was Carter Freeland who had seven catches for 92 yards. and he also added a 2-point conversion reception.

Closing out the scoring were Isaac Putt and Anthony Lopez who also added 2-point conversion receptions.

The Bison (1-3) are scheduled to host Philipsburg-Osceola next Monday at 6:00 pm at the Bison Sports Complex.





