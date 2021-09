The Estate of Sarah B. Hockman (the “Estate”) is offering one share of Venus Telephone Corporation stock for sale. All interested parties are invited to submit a sealed bid. Inside of a sealed (unaddressed) envelope labeled with the words “Estate of Sarah B. Hockman Stock Bid”, you are directed to provide the following information: Amount of Bid: Name: Address: Telephone […]

