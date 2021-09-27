CURWENSVILLE – The Clearfield County Public Library is excited to announce the opening of its Mobile Library Logo Contest.

In an effort to find an iconic logo, which represents the library’s mobile services, the library has opened up the contest to Clearfield County residents, ages 14 to 18 years old.

Because the mobile library actively services Clearfield County, the staff feel it is appropriate that the logo comes from local talent. The contest opens Oct. 4 and will close Nov. 19.

In addition to having your logo selected to be the first official Clearfield County Public Library logo, the winning entrant will also receive a $100 cash prize.

Eligible participants can find rules and entry forms on the Mobile Services page of clearfieldcountylibrary.org.