State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report of identity theft Sept. 20 on Wilderness Lane in Bell Township, Clearfield County. During the incident, someone allegedly used a Mahaffey resident’s identity to file for unemployment.
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred sometime Sept. 14-15 on South Main Street in Westover Borough. According to state police, the victim sent $300 to an unknown individual for a dog, which wasn’t received. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of burglary Sept. 26 on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, two people allegedly entered the Sparkling Laundry Lounge through a window and caused damage to Pennsylvania Skills machines. They also stole money from the machines, state police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockview state police at 814-355-7545.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an alarm on Duke Street. Officers found that the alarm was accidentally tripped.
- Police received a report of a male in the area of South Second and Front streets resembling Brian Laundrie. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate him.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency on Williams Street. One male was transported to a medical facility by Clearfield EMS for a mental health evaluation.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop at Sheetz and found that the driver had an active warrant. The driver was able to satisfy the warrant on-scene.
- Police assisted the fire department with a structure fire in the 900-block of South Second Street.
- While on an unrelated call, police observed a female driving her car erratically. Officers were able to catch up and found that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she could not safely operate a motor vehicle on the roadway. Charges are pending per lab results.
- Police were dispatched to a residence on Capricorn Drive for a physical domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that a male had allegedly physically assaulted several other people. The male was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and other related charges. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.