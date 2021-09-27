HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced that $750,000 in available grant funding is available for environmental education projects.

Additionally, DEP will hold a free webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. regarding this grant funding and staff will review the application process, offer tips, and answer questions. Registration is required.

Environmental Education Grants are available to schools, colleges, nonprofit community and environmental organizations, county conservation districts and businesses.

“This grant opportunity assists educators in their efforts to inform residents and visitors on ways to maintain the health and beauty of Pennsylvania,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

While all education project topics are considered, water quality, climate change and environmental justice are priority areas.

Project examples include tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning experiences and workshops on stream monitoring, rain gardens, wetlands, green infrastructure, and other watershed stewardship; solar and other renewable energy, alternative transportation, energy conservation, and other approaches to address climate change; and improving air quality and community and municipal partnerships to address local environmental challenges.

For more examples, see the grant awardees that received 2021-22 funding.

Projects with a local focus may receive up to $3,000 and regional or statewide initiatives may receive up to $20,000. Projects that engage students and teachers at the local, state, and national levels may be awarded up to $85,000.

Applications must be submitted through eGrants (first-time users will need to register.) This grant round has an application deadline of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. Instructions are available at Environmental Education Grants.

The Environmental Education Grants program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania.

More than 2,020 organizations have received more than $11 million in grants since the program began.