CLEARFIELD – Everyone is welcome to “fall into fun” at the 10th annual Downtown Clearfield Fall Festival on Oct. 9.

The festival is being held in conjunction with the Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K and a Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.

The day begins with the 5K race through the streets of Clearfield. Day-of registration will be held from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Runners will hit the streets promptly at 8:30 a.m. More information is on www.DiscoverClearfield.com.

Vendors will fill Market, Locust and Third streets for the family-friendly fall festival, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Festival-goers can partake in an array of fall foods while also mingling with over 100 artisans.

Their works will range from ceramics, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces.

Many downtown merchants will also offer fall sales and there will be live music at the Courthouse Plaza.

Local country artist Joe Quick will perform from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Temptation Alley from 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Children will get the chance to “Chalk Up Clearfield,” as well as take part in other games, activities and face painting.

The eighth annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will take place in and around the Third Street parking lot.

Registration will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration is $10 with proceeds benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project.

Clearfield Area School District art teachers and students have created scarecrows to decorate downtown for fall.

Everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite at the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. booth on Third and Market streets.

At 1 p.m., the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade will take place in the Express Café parking lot.

The parade is sponsored by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, Waggin’ Trains and In-Home Pet Sitters of Central PA.

Pets must be leashed and current on vaccines. No animals should be forced to wear costumes that cause any discomfort or injury.

You can bring your pet in costume and owners are invited to dress up, too. Prizes will be awarded; participation is free.

In addition, Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will host the “Tussey Mountain Moonshiners” at 2 p.m. as part of the day’s festivities.

At 2 p.m., Habitat for Humanity will welcome home John Farr, board president, from his bicycle ride that began in South Carolina.

For more information, please call 814-765-6000; e-mail: discoverclearfield@gmail.com or visit www.DisoverClearfield.com.