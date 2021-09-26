NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet and check out their new and certified pre-owned vehicles on display at their dealership in New Bethlehem! NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $55,615 CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT MILES: 50,023 REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $16,990 CLICK ON THE VEHICLE […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-check-out-the-new-certified-pre-owned-vehicles-at-redbank-chevrolet-3/