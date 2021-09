Sally Hollopeter Bowman, 67, of Cranston, RI, died Monday, September 20th, after a 16-year courageous battle with cancer. Born August 11th, 1954 in Rockton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Boyce and Madeline Hollopeter. She is survived by her two children: Jason Bowman of Boston, MA, and Robert Bowman of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by […]

