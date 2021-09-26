CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is searching for contractors who are committed with the time to complete two or three comprehensive housing renovations and excavation.

More specifically, the authority is in need of contractors that are interested in:

undertaking quality housing rehabilitation work under federally-funded programs.

excavation of slum and blighted properties.

Work may include plumbing, roofs, gutters, lead abatement, electric, siding, insulation, water/sewer repairs, heating, windows, doors and more.

Minority, women-owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.

Please contact the authority to learn more about being added to the authority’s list of contractors for upcoming projects.

Questions can be addressed to Lisa Kovalick, executive director, Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield PA 16830 or by calling 814- 765-5149 or e-mail racc@clearfieldco.org.