Eastbound closure will be necessary Monday for repair paving

STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update as its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project nears completion. Drivers should be alert for the following:

On Monday, Sept. 27, crews will be working to repair and pave along the new eastbound alignment of Route 322 between the Potters Mills exit and Sand Mountain Road. Repairs to the asphalt were made necessary due to damage caused by a truck fire. To ensure safety and complete this paving quickly, a closure of the eastbound lanes will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. Drivers will follow a detour using the Potters Mills exit, the roundabout, and State Route 2015. Drivers will re-enter Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. Flaggers will assist drivers along the detour. Message boards in the area will alert drivers to the closure and detour. The Highway Advisory Radio System (HARS) at 1640 on the AM dial will also be used.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits. The speed limit on local access road State Route 2015 is 35 mph. The speed limit on the two-lane section of Route 322 west of Potters Mills is 55 mph.

Work this year has been part of the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road.

Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Three reconstructed Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

Full information on the $84 million PMG Project can be found at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.

