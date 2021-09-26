CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 101 Dubois Westbound)

Brushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)

Ditching:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 130 to 137 – Eastbound)

? State Route: 0322 (Luthersburg/Rockton)

? State Route: 2009 (Blackburn Road)

? State Route: 3001 (Ridge Road)

? State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Drainage:

? State Route: 2005 (Beccaria)

? State Route: 2009 (Blackburn Road)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Low Shoulder:

? State Route: 3001 (Ridge Road)

? State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)

Mowing:

? Mowing Throughout the County

Paint Crew:

? Painting throughout the county

Patching:

? State Route: 2002 (Utahville to Smoke Run)

? State Route: 3021 (Henry’s Road)

Pipe Flushing:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 130 to 137 – Eastbound)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Setting Inlet Box:

? State Route: 2005 (Beccaria)

Side Dozing:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 96 to 110 – East and Westbound)

? Interstate 80 (Mile Markers 120 to 128 – Eastbound)

Sign Upgrades:

? Sign Upgrades Throughout the County

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 2029 (Wallaceton Road)

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl