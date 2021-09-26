The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for the month of October.
- Oct. 4, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Oct. 4, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 5, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct.6, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 12, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Oct. 12, Madera Fire Hall, 2:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Oct. 13, Coalport Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Oct. 13, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 18, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 19, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 20, Old Penfield School, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 21, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 25, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Oct. 25, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 26, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 27, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.