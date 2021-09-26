The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for the month of October.

Oct. 4 , Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 4 , Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct.6 , Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 , LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 , Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oct. 12 , Madera Fire Hall, 2:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 13 , Coalport Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 13 , Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 18 , Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 , The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 , Old Penfield School, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 , Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 , Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 25 , Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.