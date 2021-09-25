Want to make your wedding day even more memorable? Explore these unique ideas to surprise your wedding guests and make it a blast for your family and friends.

Are you looking for ways to add something extra to your wedding day? The event will be memorable no matter what, but you can add are some fun details to make the event even more enjoyable for family and friends. Check out these unique ideas to surprise your wedding guests.

A Flash Mob

For something unexpected, consider organizing a flash mob. Hire a local dance group to perform a flash mob at your wedding reception, or you can choreograph one with your friends scattered throughout the room. Plan it for before dinner or right after the first dance.

Wedding Favors

Everyone loves a keepsake, and the perfect way to organically incorporate one is to transform escort cards into tiny gifts. Glassware, photo frames and even small succulents can be a nice gesture. You can also use Jordan almonds as a wedding favor for a sweet treat, a tradition in Greek and Italian cultures.

Photo Booth Switch-Up

Photo booths are a great way to make some keepsakes for you and your guests, but what about one with a GIF generator? The setup is the same, with a fun background and props, except you’ll be able to see your friends and family clown around for years.

A Lounge Area

Offering a lounge area can be nice for guests who want to take a break from dancing. It provides a more relaxed setting to talk, especially with comfortable seating. You can also offer a basket of flip-flips so that people can take off their heels and dress shoes and incorporate plenty of cushions and string lights for a relaxed atmosphere.

A Dessert Bar

Of course, every wedding needs a cake, but what about a dessert bar? Offering a dessert bar is a fun touch, especially for any little ones attending the festivities. A buffet of froyo with toppings or assorted candies will help keep the energy up.

Theseunique ideas to surprise your wedding guests are only a few of the inventive ways you can make your special day even more memorable!